China strengthens relations with Arab world in summits in Saudi capital | News

China signed cooperation agreements between Thursday and Friday with several countries in the Arab region regarding the official visit made by President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia to participate in two regional summits.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Crown Prince Receives Xi Jinping in Saudi Arabia

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz signed the comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between the two countries with Xi on Thursday, while the Chinese president stressed that his visit to the kingdom will usher in a new era for relations between China and the Arab world, the Gulf states and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Thursday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received the Chinese president ahead of a summit between the two countries on the second day of Xi’s visit to Riyadh (capital).

#China and Arab countries take solid steps to strengthen cooperation with their first high-level summit in Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to that country. They hope to strengthen coordination amid changing global dynamics pic.twitter.com/VnW3SbV3aC

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 9, 2022

In turn, this Friday the Chinese president is expected to participate in the Saudi, Arab and Gulf summits, in the presence of more than 30 leaders of countries and international organizations.

The first summit on the program of the Chinese president’s visit to Riyadh was just the Saudi-Chinese one, and official Saudi media reported that the Chinese delegation signed agreements with Saudi Arabia worth 30 billion dollars.

The program of the visit also includes the Chinese president’s attendance at the China-Riyadh Gulf (Persian Arab) Cooperation and Development Summit on Friday, in which the leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries will participate.

Finally, the Chinese delegation led by Xi will participate in the “Riyadh Arab-China Summit on Cooperation and Development”, which will be attended by leaders of Arab countries. During the three summits, ways to improve joint relations in all fields will be sought. and the prospects for economic and development cooperation will be discussed.

The Sino-Arab summit, in the presence of the Chinese president, comes after a similar summit hosted by Saudi Arabia about three months ago between US President Joe Biden and Arab leaders to discuss strengthening cooperation and also regional problems.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



