World

Large fire destroys shopping center in Moscow, Russia | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 seconds ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






In Moscow, as a result of a large-scale fire in the Mega Khimki shopping center, at least one person died during the early hours of this Friday, local media reported.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia warns about use given by the West to the Minsk Agreements

According to the emergency services, the deceased is “a man, possibly a security guard. His body was discovered during a reconnaissance.”

The fire occurred around 0600 Moscow time (0300 UTC) in the area of ​​the OBI construction hypermarket near the Moscow Ring Road. As a result, the supermarket was completely burned down.

According to reports, as of 08:00 Moscow time (05:00 UTC), the area of ​​fire was 17,000 square meters. The roof of the building, in an area of ​​several thousand square meters, collapsed.

The extinction of the fire was made difficult by explosions of paint and varnish products located in OBI, but at 8:25 am, as announced by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was localized.

Recently, there have been more and more unknown explosions and fires in Russia. Notably, another incident occurred in the Belgorod region. A strong fire broke out on the territory of the village of Yakovlevo.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 37 seconds ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Kosovo special forces blockaded the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica

8 hours ago

Media: Syrian military eliminated a group of militants in the province of Latakia

9 hours ago

Media: in Strasbourg detained a group of suspects in the preparation of terrorist attacks

9 hours ago

Media: US Department of Justice asked to accuse Trump of contempt of court

9 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.