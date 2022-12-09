Large fire destroys shopping center in Moscow, Russia | News
In Moscow, as a result of a large-scale fire in the Mega Khimki shopping center, at least one person died during the early hours of this Friday, local media reported.
According to the emergency services, the deceased is “a man, possibly a security guard. His body was discovered during a reconnaissance.”
The fire occurred around 0600 Moscow time (0300 UTC) in the area of the OBI construction hypermarket near the Moscow Ring Road. As a result, the supermarket was completely burned down.
According to reports, as of 08:00 Moscow time (05:00 UTC), the area of fire was 17,000 square meters. The roof of the building, in an area of several thousand square meters, collapsed.
The extinction of the fire was made difficult by explosions of paint and varnish products located in OBI, but at 8:25 am, as announced by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, the fire was localized.
Recently, there have been more and more unknown explosions and fires in Russia. Notably, another incident occurred in the Belgorod region. A strong fire broke out on the territory of the village of Yakovlevo.
Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983
