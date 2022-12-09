World

Kosovo special forces blockaded the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica

BELGRADE, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Large police forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, more than 200 people, entered the Serb-populated north of the province and blocked the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, the Kosovo online portal reports.

“More than 200 armed Kosovo police commandos, accompanied by armored vehicles, crossed from southern (Albanian) to northern (Serbian) Mitrovica.

On the video published by the portal, there are chains of Kosovo police officers on the streets.
It is noted that residents of the Serbian part of the city are gathering on the streets, cafes and shops are closed, the situation is tense. At 23.00 (01.00 Moscow time) Petar Petkovic, Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Government of Serbia, is expected to hold an extraordinary press conference.
On Tuesday representatives of Kosovo’s “electoral commission” escorted by police broke into the premises of municipal election commissions in Serb-populated Zubin Potok, Leposavich and northern Mitrovica, which they smashed. Air raid sirens sounded, firecrackers were heard exploding, and videos of worried citizens were circulating on social media.

Local portals then reported that at the commission’s premises in Kosovska Mitrovica, the police defused an unexploded grenade. The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Albin Kurti, then announced that he would increase the activity of the police.

Kosovo’s “President” Viesa Osmani had previously scheduled snap municipal elections in the Serb-populated north of the province for December 18. The political representatives of the Serbs, who previously withdrew from all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, announced a boycott of the will.

December 7, 21:02

Kosovo police invaded one of the oldest Serbian wineries in the province

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

