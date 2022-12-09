Kosovo special forces blockaded the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
“More than 200 armed Kosovo police commandos, accompanied by armored vehicles, crossed from southern (Albanian) to northern (Serbian) Mitrovica.
Local portals then reported that at the commission’s premises in Kosovska Mitrovica, the police defused an unexploded grenade. The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Albin Kurti, then announced that he would increase the activity of the police.
Kosovo’s “President” Viesa Osmani had previously scheduled snap municipal elections in the Serb-populated north of the province for December 18. The political representatives of the Serbs, who previously withdrew from all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, announced a boycott of the will.
Kosovo police invaded one of the oldest Serbian wineries in the province
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report