Kosovo special forces blockaded the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica

On Tuesday representatives of Kosovo’s “electoral commission” escorted by police broke into the premises of municipal election commissions in Serb-populated Zubin Potok, Leposavich and northern Mitrovica, which they smashed. Air raid sirens sounded, firecrackers were heard exploding, and videos of worried citizens were circulating on social media.

Local portals then reported that at the commission’s premises in Kosovska Mitrovica, the police defused an unexploded grenade. The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Albin Kurti, then announced that he would increase the activity of the police.

Kosovo’s “President” Viesa Osmani had previously scheduled snap municipal elections in the Serb-populated north of the province for December 18. The political representatives of the Serbs, who previously withdrew from all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, announced a boycott of the will.