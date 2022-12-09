World

Media: Syrian military eliminated a group of militants in the province of Latakia

CAIRO, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian military eliminated a group of militants who made their way to army positions in the north of Latakia province, one terrorist was captured, SANA reported.
“Our troops were able to set up an ambush on Thursday morning for militants of a terrorist group that penetrated towards our forward positions in the north of Latakia province. Two militants were killed, two more were wounded, and one militant was taken prisoner,” a local military source told the agency.
The captured militant stated that the cell was part of the “First Coastal Division” grouping.
The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011. At the end of 2017, victory was announced over the terrorist group “Islamic State” * (IS, banned in the Russian Federation) in Syria and Iraq. In certain regions of the countries, sweeps from militants continue. At the moment, the political settlement, the restoration of Syria, as well as the return of refugees, comes to the fore.
* A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
The Syrian military prevented the breakthrough of a group of terrorists from Idlib

