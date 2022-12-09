Media: in Strasbourg detained a group of suspects in the preparation of terrorist attacks

MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. French counterintelligence detained a group of suspects in preparing a terrorist attack, France Info radio reports, citing law enforcement sources.

The operation to neutralize the cell of extremists took place on November 18 in Strasbourg.

The group included five people already known to the French Internal Security Directorate (DSGI) and two others who had recently entered France, the source said. Two members of the group were charged with a criminal terrorist community, and they were taken into custody.

The remaining five members of the group were released.

The detentions took place a week before the opening of the famous Christmas market in Strasbourg, which attracts up to two million visitors to the capital of Alsace.