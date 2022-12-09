Media: US Department of Justice asked to accuse Trump of contempt of court

WASHINGTON, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The U.S. Department of Justice is asking former U.S. President Donald Trump to be charged with contempt of court for refusing to comply with a subpoena to turn over classified documents, CNN reports.

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to charge Trump with contempt of court for refusing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer requiring the former president to release documents marked secret, two people familiar with the situation said.

The punishment for contempt of court can be a fine and even a real term. For example, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was accused of contempt of legislators and sentenced to four months in prison for refusing to testify about the storming of the Capitol to a congressional committee.

Trump’s Florida estate of Mar-a-Lago was raided in early August as part of a case of illegal use, theft and destruction of official materials. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland later said he personally authorized the filing of a lawsuit for a search warrant. Law enforcement officials seized thousands of documents, including various levels of secrecy, up to the highest. Trump himself claims that he declassified all the documents that he took from the White House to an estate in Florida when he was president, noting that the head of state can do this “just by thinking about it.”