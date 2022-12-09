MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. British people should stop showering every day to save money and save the planet, according to an article in The Spectator.

“When did this person acquire the inalienable right to wash in the shower every day? I ask this question because it is very clear to everyone that this was not always the case,” writes author Alec Marsh. According to him, a 2018 YouGov survey shows that 62% of Britons shower at least once a day, which means consuming “massive amounts of water”.

However, this water, as Marsh recalls, must be purified, processed and heated, as a result of which the daily shower “leaves a massive carbon footprint and negatively affects the environment.”

“And that’s not to mention the huge financial outlay, especially considering that one-fifth of the electricity used in a home is used to heat water. And if you’re into long showers, well, good luck. Showering will put you in a cost-of-living crisis.” faster than you can dry off with a towel after him,” he urged.

According to the author, taking a shower once every two days will help regain “eight precious minutes of life”, and will also help reduce carbon emissions. “So, you save gas, electricity, and also avoid ever-increasing costs. All you need to do is to give up the newfound bad habit of taking a shower every day and re-acquaint yourself with such a thing as a washcloth,” says Marsh.

In this case, “as a last resort”, in his opinion, you can use “cologne with a strong smell.” “We must abandon this senseless and wasteful aquamania. Take a washcloth, soap, and forward to the Victorian era. Or rather, back. Think about money. They, my friends, exude the sweetest smell of success,” the author sums up.

After the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the West stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow. The disruption of supply chains has driven up fuel and food prices in Europe and the US. In the UK, the rising cost of living has hit millions of households. The Bank of England raised its base interest rate by 75 basis points to 3% from 2.25%. The regulator also said that the UK economy has entered a recession that is expected to last all of 2023 and the first half of 2024. Annual inflation in the country in October reached 11.1%.

