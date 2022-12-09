World

The Serbian authorities accused the “premier” of Kosovo of trying to occupy the north of the region

BELGRADE, December 9 – RIA Novosti. Kosovo “Prime Minister” Albin Kurti continues to carry out actions to occupy the Serb-populated north of the province, Petar Petkovic, director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija (KiM) under the Serbian government, said.

“Albin Kurti continues his actions to occupy the north of Kosovo and Metohija, after he “gloriously” detained a shipment of wine and attacked the people and the Petrovic family, owners of a winery in Velika Hoca,” he said at an extraordinary press conference.

He recalled that on Wednesday, an armored vehicle of the NATO mission KFOR, and on Thursday the special forces of the Kosovo police ROSU “accidentally” parked in the courtyard of a Serbian kindergarten in the village of Leposavich in the north of the region, which alarmed children and parents.
“About 350 policemen, both patrolmen in bulletproof vests, and ROSU special forces with automatic weapons and heavy equipment and armored vehicles at about 20.30 (22.30 Moscow time) entered the north of Kosovo from the direction of southern Mitrovica to the Bosnjachka Mahal area and literally occupied the entire northern Kosovsk “Mitrovica to accommodate in parts of the city with an ethnically mixed population,” Petkovic said, adding that the formal pretext for the invasion was to protect the security of the Albanians living there.
Serbia will consider the possibility of returning the security forces to Kosovo

Earlier, the Kosovo online portal reported that large police forces of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo entered the north of the province inhabited by Serbs and blocked the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica.
The “head” of the Kosovo Interior Ministry, Celal Svechla, explained the increased presence of the police in the north of the region by the need to ensure security due to “successive armed attacks on policemen and citizens.”
On Tuesday representatives of Kosovo’s “electoral commission” escorted by police broke into the premises of municipal election commissions in Serb-populated Zubin Potok, Leposavich and northern Mitrovica, which they smashed. Air raid sirens sounded, firecrackers were heard exploding, and videos of worried citizens were circulating on social media.

Local portals then reported that at the commission’s premises in Kosovska Mitrovica, the police defused an unexploded grenade. The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Albin Kurti, then announced that he would increase the activity of the police.

Kosovo’s “President” Viesa Osmani had previously scheduled snap municipal elections in the Serb-populated north of the province for December 18. The political representatives of the Serbs, who previously withdrew from all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, announced a boycott of the will.

Special forces of Kosovo defeated the election commission in the north of the region inhabited by Serbs

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

