The Serbian authorities accused the “premier” of Kosovo of trying to occupy the north of the region
“Albin Kurti continues his actions to occupy the north of Kosovo and Metohija, after he “gloriously” detained a shipment of wine and attacked the people and the Petrovic family, owners of a winery in Velika Hoca,” he said at an extraordinary press conference.
Serbia will consider the possibility of returning the security forces to Kosovo
Local portals then reported that at the commission’s premises in Kosovska Mitrovica, the police defused an unexploded grenade. The prime minister of the self-proclaimed republic, Albin Kurti, then announced that he would increase the activity of the police.
Kosovo’s “President” Viesa Osmani had previously scheduled snap municipal elections in the Serb-populated north of the province for December 18. The political representatives of the Serbs, who previously withdrew from all structures of the self-proclaimed republic in protest, announced a boycott of the will.
Special forces of Kosovo defeated the election commission in the north of the region inhabited by Serbs
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
