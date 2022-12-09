The United States does not believe that Russia is involved in the “plug” of tankers in the waters of Turkey

WASHINGTON, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The United States has no reason to suspect Russia of being involved in a “plug” of oil tankers in Turkish waters, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said.

Earlier this week, the Financial Times, citing oil traders, intermediaries and ship-tracking services, reported that a plug of oil tankers had formed off the coast of Turkey. This happened after the start of restrictions on oil prices from the Russian Federation due to Ankara’s requirements to provide data on insurance. After that – on Thursday – Turkey’s Directorate General of Navigation said it was developing a plan to safely get tankers out of the traffic jam whose owners could not provide letters of insurance.

“There is no reason to suspect that the Russian government is involved in Turkey’s decision to ban ships from transiting the Mediterranean,” Yellen told reporters.

She added that Turkey shares US interests in maintaining a well-supplied oil market.

Earlier, US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, in a conversation with a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry, explained that the price limit for Russian oil introduced on December 5 does not require additional checks of ships in Turkish territorial waters.