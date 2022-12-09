PARIS, December 9 – RIA Novosti. On Thursday evening, power went out in several districts of Paris due to an accident, French electricity grid operator RTE said.

“After an accident that occurred around 22.15, houses in the south-east of Paris were left without electricity,” the operator said on Twitter.

It is noted that specialists are working to eliminate the accident. The reasons for the incident are not reported.

According to French media, power outages affected the 1st, 3rd, 4th and 5th districts of the French capital.

Social media users post photos of the streets of Paris plunged into darkness.