Media: US is preparing to transfer systems to Ukraine to protect against drones

MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The United States is preparing a new $275 million aid package to Ukraine that will include systems against drones and air defense, Reuters reports.
“The United States is preparing to send a $275 million aid package to Ukraine with new capabilities to protect against UAVs and to strengthen air defense,” the agency said, citing the document and the words of people familiar with the situation.
A new aid package could be announced on Friday.
It may include missiles for HIMARS installations, ammunition for artillery and Humvee military vehicles, the agency said.
