Kosovo announces the need to strengthen the police in the north of the region

BELGRADE, December 9 – RIA Novosti. Interior Minister of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Celal Svechla, said that a reinforced police presence in the Serb-populated north of the province is necessary to ensure security.
The director of the Chancellery for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian government, Petar Petkovic, said on Friday night that Kosovo “Prime Minister” Albin Kurti “continues to carry out actions to occupy the north of the region inhabited by Serbs.” According to Petkovic, about 350 Kosovo police officers, both patrolmen in body armor and ROSU special forces with automatic weapons, entered the north of Kosovo from the direction of south Mitrovica at about 20.30 (22.30 Moscow time) and blockaded northern Kosovska Mitrovica, settling in parts of the city with an ethnically mixed population.
“In recent days, after successive armed attacks on police officers and citizens in the north, an increase in the presence of the police is considered necessary to ensure the safety of all citizens,” Svechla wrote on social networks and urged citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the police.
The Director of the Office for Kosovo and Metohija under the Serbian Cabinet said on Friday night that the Serbian leadership will consider the possibility of returning up to 1,000 members of its security forces to Kosovo and Metohija in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 1244 due to the controversial steps of Pristina.
Serbia will consider the possibility of returning security forces to Kosovo

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

