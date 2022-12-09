In the United States demanded to block the deal to buy a video game manufacturer

WASHINGTON, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has come out in favor of blocking a deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard by Microsoft Corporation.

In April, Activision Blizzard shareholders approved a nearly $70 billion deal.

According to a statement posted on the official FTC portal, the regulator seeks to prevent Microsoft from gaining control of “a leading independent game studio.” Such a deal, according to the FTC, will harm competition “in dynamic and fast-growing gaming markets.”

The deal included Microsoft obtaining the rights to iconic franchises from Activision, Blizzard and King such as Warcraft, Diablo, Overwatch, Call of Duty and Candy Crush. It was supposed to be closed by June 30 next year.