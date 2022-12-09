The Germans criticized Scholz for a stupid attitude towards Russia

MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti.Readers of the German publication Focus Online questioned the mental abilities of Chancellor Olaf Scholz after his statements about Russia. They expressed their opinion in the comments to the relevant article.

The reason for the discussion was the publication of Focus Online columnist Ulrich Reitz “Macron fell into the trap of Putin – Scholz is smarter”, in which the journalist compared the views of Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron on further relations with Russia and the settlement of the situation in Ukraine. Macron, Reitz recalled, recently said that the security of Europe is impossible without agreements with Russia, and the EU countries and Ukraine need to take into account Moscow’s concerns about NATO expansion. Scholz, in turn, believes that not Russia, but Ukraine needs guarantees. In his opinion, Moscow has violated the basic principles of international law and is behaving like an “imperial power.”

““ Macron fell into Putin’s trap – Scholz is smarter. ”I look at everything exactly the opposite. Macron thinks freely and rationally. Scholz is just a faithful servant of the United States and Eurocrats in Brussels,” writes Jorg Holger Hoberueck.

“Scholz is far from smart, he does exactly what America wants him to do, and that’s the dumbest thing you can do!” – agreed with the previous commentator Peter-Paul Reitz.

“Macron understood what Scholz and his party did not understand and will not understand, especially Berbock (Annalena Berbock is the head of the German Foreign Ministry – Ed.). Without Russia, there is no security in Europe. This is not new. This was already noted by General Charles de Gaulle without any “ifs”, and before that, Otto von Bismarck. Only people who love to fight and want to continue to wage war prevent security in Europe, “said Wolfgang Press.

“Macron is right. Russia’s interests must be taken into account. There can be no peace in Europe without Russia,” Heinz-Ulrich Mische summed up.

December 4, 20:24 Spiegel: Scholz is trying to figure out Putin by reading books about him