In Paris, about 125 thousand houses were left without electricity

PARIS, December 9 – RIA Novosti. About 125,000 homes in Paris were temporarily without electricity on Thursday evening due to a broken transformer, but the situation has now returned to normal, French grid operator RTE said.
Earlier it became known that after the accident, which occurred around 22:15 local time (00.15 Moscow time), houses in the south-east of Paris were left without electricity.
02:04

Power went out in several districts of Paris

According to RTE, the power outage was due to a broken transformer at energy company Enedis. The accident affected the 3rd, 4th and 5th districts of Paris, at the moment the situation with the supply of electricity has returned to normal.
It is expected that the French authorities on December 9 will conduct test power outages in a number of regions.
Last RTE reported that in France, short-term power outages are likely in certain areas during peak hours of consumption: from 8 to 13 and from 18 to 20 hours.
At the same time, French President Emmanuel Macron recently reacted sharply to a journalist’s question about possible power outages in France this winter, urging people to stop scaring people with “absurd scenarios.”
August 31, 17:11

Europe recorded the highest cost of electricity in history

