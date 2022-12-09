Bolivian Foreign Minister believes that the conflict over Ukraine showed the weakness of the UN

MONTEVIDEO, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The conflict around Ukraine has shown that the UN is not capable of being a platform for dialogue and discussion, according to Bolivian Foreign Minister Rogelio Maita.

Bolivia in October proposed to the UN to create a commission to mediate in resolving the situation in Ukraine.

December 6, 21:02Special military operation in Ukraine UN calls for cessation of hostilities after UAF attack on airfields

“We have announced this and are trying to promote (the idea) on other platforms. But we see with great sadness that such a platform as the UN has weakened enough … It has become bureaucratized and has become ineffective,” Maita said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“When we have a crisis in Eastern Europe, the UN is not capable of being a platform for dialogue and discussion. They tried to turn it into a platform where resolutions are approved that do not solve anything, declarations that, instead of helping to solve problems, only demonize someone. This instance does not fulfill its role,” the minister believes.

In his opinion, countries should think about the fact that the new world will require new, changed, modified institutions.