Hungarian Foreign Minister urged to prepare for an “attack” from the EU

BUDAPEST, Dec 9 – RIA Novosti. Hungary should be prepared for serious attacks from the EU, since “Brussels and the liberal propaganda machine” are not selective in their means and use all types of blackmail against Budapest, said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó.

“Now there is practically no such type of blackmail that Brussels would not resort to in relation to Hungary … We were always attacked, attacked violently, but in the end it always turned out that we were right. And in the coming period, we, of course, need to prepare for future serious attacks,” Szijjártó said, speaking at the Civic Solidarity Forum.

The minister expressed confidence that Brussels and the “international liberal propaganda machine” would be unscrupulous in their means. “Money blackmail, political blackmail, the spread of fakes and lies – all this will follow,” he warned.

As Szijjarto recalled, over the past 12 years, Budapest’s anti-crisis policy has never been “in the mainstream” of the European Union, “but has always been successful.” According to him, Hungary built a fence on the southern border when it was required to accept migrants, bought COVID-19 vaccines from Russia and China when the European Union was waiting for Western-made drugs, and is currently advocating a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine.

Szijjártó reiterated that Hungary’s goal is to avoid a recession, while “an energy crisis of unprecedented proportions has arisen in Europe.”

Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest had achieved exceptions in the case of the adoption of a ceiling on gas prices and pan-European gas purchases. He also said that he had repeatedly threatened the European Commission to veto new sanctions packages if Hungary’s national interests were not taken into account.

The ministers of economy and finance of the EU countries have not previously reached an agreement on a new macro-financial loan support package for Ukraine in the amount of up to 18 billion euros for 2023. As reported by Politico, Hungary blocked the possibility of an agreement. In addition, Budapest opposed a new package of sanctions against Russia, as well as a proposal to increase the volume of the EU fund to provide weapons to Ukraine, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

In mid-September, the European Commission proposed launching a special conditionality mechanism with respect to Hungary in order to protect the EU budget “from violations of the principles of the rule of law in Hungary.” This meant freezing about 7.5 billion euros of EU funding for Budapest. This mechanism, designed to protect the community budget from corruption, was activated for the first time in two years of its existence.

Orban said on November 24 that Budapest had fulfilled the entire list of requirements of the European Commission, therefore, he expects that a decision will be made on November 30 to unfreeze funds intended for the country from certain EU funds. The requirements of the EC related, in general, to measures to combat corruption, increase the transparency of public procurement, and strengthen the independence of the judiciary.

However, the European Commission has decided to maintain its original proposal of 18 September to suspend 65% of Hungary’s obligations to disburse funds from certain EU general funds until Budapest complies with all of its conditions. Now the decision of the European Commission to freeze funds for Hungary must be approved by the EU Council by a qualified majority.