MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. The feeling of joy among the British from helping refugees from Ukraine eventually turned into a feeling of shame for the desire to return to their usual life, British journalist Jenny Murray wrote in an article for The Daily Mail.

As the author noted, nine months later, the shortcomings of the “House for Ukraine” program launched by the British government in March, which then seemed “a good idea,” begin to appear.

She recalled the sharp increase in the number of homeless Ukrainian refugees in England who came there in search of asylum. At the same time, the journalist sympathized with those who accepted refugees, but now, faced with a crisis in the cost of living, she realized that she “simply cannot afford to support, feed, heat and provide endless assistance” to people in need of professional care.

Murray said that in her neighborhood group of participants in the “Houses for Ukraine” program, it is rare to find reports of the collapse of the agreement due to conflicts, most often it is a concern about money.

“The panel is a fascinating account of the changing attitudes towards receiving (refugees – ed.),” she said. If in the early days there was a lot of excitement among the hosts about welcoming guests and anxiety about visas and other work issues, then as time went on, fears began to arise about what would happen after the six months agreed by the government of the program.

“Now the most frequent posts are an expression of deep concern about housing options (refugees. – ed.),” Murray wrote, noting that Ukrainians find it incredibly difficult to find private housing that they can afford.

As the author pointed out, people who host refugees feel uneasy about what is expected of them: whether they should become financial guarantors when their guests rent private housing, whether Ukrainians can count on a roof over their heads from local authorities. “The joy of helping the desperate turned into a sense of shame for the desire to return to their usual life,” she concluded.

In March, the UK authorities launched the “Houses for Ukraine” program, which allows individuals, charities, community groups and businesses to provide temporary and free housing to refugees from Ukraine, for which they were paid compensation. But lately, more and more Ukrainians have been on the streets – according to The Guardian, next year their number could reach at least 50,000 people.