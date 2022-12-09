World
The US Marines decided to take away phones because of the conflict in Ukraine
MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. US Marines may soon lose their mobile phones, writes the American edition of the Marine Corps Times, citing the commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger.
The need to abandon personal devices was revealed, in particular, by the conflict in Ukraine.
As the general explained, using a mobile phone can literally kill a soldier. With today’s capabilities of long-range precision weapons, it is only necessary to know the position of the enemy in order to destroy him at a great distance. And it is the signals emitted by mobiles that can help track the foot soldiers.
He emphasized that limiting the ability of the enemy to reveal the positions of the Marines is now one of the priority tasks. At the same time, Berger did not present a specific plan to abandon mobile devices.
November 25, 17:54
Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass. The ultimate goal of the operation, according to the supreme commander, is “the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself.”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
