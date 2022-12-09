The US Marines decided to take away phones because of the conflict in Ukraine

MOSCOW, December 9 – RIA Novosti. US Marines may soon lose their mobile phones, writes the American edition of the Marine Corps Times, citing the commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger.

The need to abandon personal devices was revealed, in particular, by the conflict in Ukraine.

As the general explained, using a mobile phone can literally kill a soldier. With today’s capabilities of long-range precision weapons, it is only necessary to know the position of the enemy in order to destroy him at a great distance. And it is the signals emitted by mobiles that can help track the foot soldiers.

He emphasized that limiting the ability of the enemy to reveal the positions of the Marines is now one of the priority tasks. At the same time, Berger did not present a specific plan to abandon mobile devices.

