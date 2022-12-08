Russia highlights new globalization without the influence of the West | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russia believes that globalization “the American way is over, a new system is being built that will not depend on the whims of our former partners in the West,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russian, UAE presidents discuss oil price cap

The Russian foreign minister said Russia wanted no further illusions that the West, which “proved to be totally untrustworthy, unreliable and mendacious”, would participate in good faith in the globalization processes it had created and would not abuse them.

In this sense, Lavrov declared that “American-style globalization is over. Some residual processes will inevitably have to endure, but in parallel, a new system is being built, both financial and logistical, which should not depend on the whims and sense of superiority of our former Western partners”.

The foreign minister added that Russia has true partners within the BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Eurasian Economic Community and the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The foreign minister also spoke about NATO, saying that “NATO expansion remains, so to speak, the main driving force of the West in relations not only with the Russian Federation, not only with the post-Soviet countries, not only with the countries of the former Warsaw Pact, which are practically all absorbed by the North Atlantic Alliance, but also in general relations with other countries of the world, other regions of the world“, he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, NATO “blatantly and without even blushing refused to admit that they had promised so much to [Mijaíl] Gorbachev as a [Borís] Yeltsin did not expand to the east, although there was plenty of evidence that they were lying.”

The BRICS can be transformed into a union of 15-17 countries if all the applications for membership are satisfied, Lavrov stressed.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report