China announces easing of anticovid sanitary measures | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Chinese authorities announced this Wednesday a relaxation in the restrictions against Covid-19, which includes the elimination of the mandatory PCR for mobility between regions, as well as the approval of home quarantine.

CMIO.org in sequence:

China relaxes restrictions in several cities due to Covid-19

The National Health Commission (NHC) of China reported that among the ten measures, the non-requirement of negative PCR tests for regional transportation stands out, with the exception of attending nursing homes, social assistance, health centers and schools.

Similarly, home quarantine will be allowed for asymptomatic patients and cases with mild symptoms, while patients with a nucleic test greater than or equal to 35 on the sixth and seventh day of remaining isolated can be discharged.

#China today announced further easing of anti-covid rules and the National Health Commission announced 10 new measures, including allowing asymptomatic and non-severe covid cases to isolate at home instead of being sent to designated facilities pic.twitter.com/0xoCsyYmtd

— Iramsy Peraza (@IramsyteleSUR)

December 7, 2022

At the same time, the recent measures authorize that schools without outbreaks can carry out their normal teaching activities in person, meanwhile, complementary facilities such as libraries, dining rooms and sports spaces must be open.

Based on this, the health authorities assured that vaccination for the elderly will advance faster in order to consolidate care for the most vulnerable population.

The NHC pointed out through a statement that the measures were taken in accordance with the current epidemiological situation in order to “resolve outstanding problems in prevention and control.”

A series of protests against sanitary restrictions took place last November after the death of ten people as a result of a fire reported in a confined building in Urumqi, Xinjiang region.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report