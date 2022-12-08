Suicide attack leaves one dead and 11 injured in Java, Indonesia | News

Report This Content

A suicide bomb attack reported this Wednesday against a police station in the city of Bandung, capital of the Indonesian island of Java, left one dead and 11 injured while local media reported that the act was against the approval of the new penal code .

The incident took place around 8:30 a.m. local time at the Astanaanyar district police station when the attacker got on a motorcycle and detonated a bomb at the time the police officers were holding their morning meeting, local authorities said.

The head of the National Police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, pointed out that the attacker was identified as Agus Sujatno, alias Abu Muslim, who was a member of the armed group Jemaah Anshorut Daulah.

In this sense, Sujatno was released last year after serving four years in prison for terrorist financing and participating in the manufacture of explosives used in a terrorist act registered in 2017 in the city of Bandung.

For his part, the Bandung Police Chief, Kombespol Aswin, told national media that the perpetrator died in the lobby of the police station, meanwhile, he stated that the injured receive medical care at the National Police Hospital.

In turn, the West Java police noted that a message was found on the attacker’s motorcycle stating that the penal code is “the law of infidels, let’s fight satanic security forces.”

The Indonesian parliament approved a reform to the penal code on Tuesday that prohibits, among other issues, extramarital sex, apostasy, insults to the president and protests without prior authorization.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



