Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Saudi Arabia | News

Chinese President Xi Jinping has arrived in Saudi Arabia to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit, as well as to pay a state visit to the Arab country at the invitation of the Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

After Xi’s plane entered Saudi airspace, four Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jets took off to escort it. Then six more jets accompanied the flight as it soared into the sky over Riyadh.

When the Chinese leader’s plane arrived at the King Khalid International Airport, the Saudi side gave it a great and warm welcome and a 21-gun salute was fired.

Western-trained Saudi fighter pilots welcome Xi Jinping by painting Riyadh’s skies with the colors of the Chinese flag.

A sign of changing times. pic.twitter.com/fSCoYQK4J8

— The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia)

December 7, 2022

Xi delivered a written speech, conveying sincere greetings and good wishes to the government and people of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the Chinese government and people.

The president said that China and Saudi Arabia have intensified strategic mutual trust and produced fruitful results in practical cooperation since they established diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Xi said he will have an in-depth exchange of views on bilateral relations and international and regional issues of common concern during his visit with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The president said he hopes to attend the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-GCC Summit, work with the leaders of Arab countries and the GCC, and bring China-Arab and China-GCC relations to a new level.

The trip will include direct talks with Saudi Arabia, a broader meeting with the alliance of six Gulf Arab nations and a summit with Arab leaders that will be “a historic milestone in the development of relations between China and Arab countries,” he said. Mao Ning, spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



