They register more than 9,000 displaced persons in South Sudan due to conflict | News

They register more than 9,000 displaced persons in South Sudan due to conflict

South Sudan’s United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned on Wednesday that at least 9,100 people have been displaced following the recent surge in violence in Fashoda county, Upper Nile state.

Through a statement, the entity said that the clashes that began last November between rival groups have caused rape and kidnapping of women and children and other crimes.

“The humanitarian community in South Sudan is shocked by the ongoing violence that has a devastating impact on the lives and livelihoods of the vulnerable population,” said the coordinator of Humanitarian Aid in the African country, Peter Van der Auweraert.

According to OCHA estimates, since the start of the crisis, more than 2,300 people have arrived at the Malakal civilian protection center, and at least 75 percent of the newly displaced are women and children.

The agency reported that since last September food, water and hygiene products have been delivered to some 21,000 vulnerable people in Alto Nile.

However, he warned that persistent insecurity hinders the ability of humanitarian partners to assist thousands of people.

“In some areas, the violence has led to the relocation of humanitarian aid workers, the looting of humanitarian facilities and supplies, and movement restrictions in Fashoda and Manyo counties,” it warned.

A few months ago, the country’s president, Salva Kiir, called for peace and an end to the conflict between neighboring territories such as Jonglei and Unity.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



