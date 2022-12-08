Unesco analyzes biodiversity in 25 marine protected areas | News

Report This Content

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) reported this Wednesday on the implementation of an analysis of marine biodiversity carried out in 25 protected areas of the planet, several of them located in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Through an official statement, issued in the context of the opening of the UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP 15) in Montreal, Canada, UNESCO highlighted its intention to protect marine ecosystems.

In this sense, he warned about the need to take “a snapshot” to understand the impact of climate change on these ecosystems and outline conservation strategies.

Today begins the #COP15the Biological Diversity Conference of the @ONU_es that will bring together governments from around the world to conclude a historic agreement to guide global action on #biodiversity from now to 2030 ������.

Follow us to find out more! #By nature

— UNESCO in Spanish ��️#Education #Science #Culture (@UNESCO_es)

December 7, 2022

Since last September, a pilot phase of sampling began in protected areas of Germany, Australia, Brazil, Costa Rica, Denmark and the Netherlands.

In this sense, Unesco indicated that in the coming months it plans to include areas of Bangladesh, Belize, the United States, France, Mauritania, Mexico, Panama, Sudan, Yemen, among other countries.

UNESCO Director General Audrey Azolay explained that collecting more evidence and sharing that knowledge quickly and openly has never been more important in addressing the existential crisis humanity is facing with climate disruption.

According to official data, fossil fuels generate 75 percent of greenhouse gases and 90 percent of carbon dioxide, making them the biggest contributor to the climate crisis.

For his part, the Secretary General of the United Nations (UN), Antonio Guterres, denounced at the opening of COP 15 the insatiable appetite for unbridled and uneven economic growth.

In his speech, the Portuguese diplomat stressed the need to protect the planet.

“We must make peace with nature. I urge you all to do the right thing. Stand up for nature, for biodiversity, for Humanity, ”he called.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



