World

Iran rejects before the UN the use of sanctions against sovereign countries | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Zahra Ershadi, rejected this Wednesday before the General Assembly the use of unilateral sanctions by some States against sovereign countries.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Iran denounces support from the US and other countries for riots

According to the diplomat, unilateral coercive measures are used to form humanitarian crises and, therefore, they are a political weapon that should be rejected by the international community.

In this sense, Ershadi added that the use of sanctions to achieve political changes goes against humanitarian principles and even, he added, reduces the capacities to respond to natural disasters and other consequences of climate change.

He assured that while Iran suffers the weight of the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, Western Asia suffers from earthquakes, droughts, sandstorms and floods.

The representative also expressed her nation’s concern about the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine and Yemen, while stressing that humanitarian crises cannot lead to foreign intervention.

To conclude, the Iranian diplomat highlighted the need to face the bases of emergency situations and added that investing in disaster prevention is the most viable solution.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 2 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ryabkov called the condition for a dialogue with the United States on strategic security

9 hours ago

Russia sent proposals to the IAEA on the zone around the ZNPP, Ryabkov said

10 hours ago

Russian embassy says it lacks confidence in US authorities

10 hours ago

Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington, Ryabkov said

10 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.