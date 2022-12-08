Iran rejects before the UN the use of sanctions against sovereign countries | News

Iran’s deputy permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Zahra Ershadi, rejected this Wednesday before the General Assembly the use of unilateral sanctions by some States against sovereign countries.

According to the diplomat, unilateral coercive measures are used to form humanitarian crises and, therefore, they are a political weapon that should be rejected by the international community.

In this sense, Ershadi added that the use of sanctions to achieve political changes goes against humanitarian principles and even, he added, reduces the capacities to respond to natural disasters and other consequences of climate change.

He assured that while Iran suffers the weight of the sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies, Western Asia suffers from earthquakes, droughts, sandstorms and floods.

The representative also expressed her nation’s concern about the situation in Afghanistan, Syria, Palestine and Yemen, while stressing that humanitarian crises cannot lead to foreign intervention.

To conclude, the Iranian diplomat highlighted the need to face the bases of emergency situations and added that investing in disaster prevention is the most viable solution.

