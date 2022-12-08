Ryabkov called the condition for a dialogue with the United States on strategic security

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Russia is ready to resume dialogue with the United States on strategic stability when Washington matures, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestia.

“If and when the Americans are ripe for resumption, we will be ready. We know that it will not be easy, the dialogue was difficult before, now some additional positional appendages may appear that are unnecessary for us in the American position, but in the end it is it is up to them to decide,” Ryabkov stressed.

According to the diplomat, Washington suspended the dialogue on strategic stability without a clear explanation of the reasons.

“We know that this will not be easy, the dialogue was difficult before, now some additional positional appendages may appear that are unnecessary for us in the American position, but in the end it is up to them,” Ryabkov added.

00:50 Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington, Ryabkov said

At the same time, he noted, unilateral concessions from Moscow are excluded. The conversation is possible only on an “equal, reasonable, sound, balanced basis,” the deputy foreign minister concluded.

At the end of last year, Russia published drafts of a treaty with the United States and an agreement with NATO on security assurances. Moscow demanded legal guarantees of refusing further expansion of the alliance to the east, from joining the bloc of Ukraine and from creating military bases in post-Soviet countries. The proposals also contained a clause on the non-deployment of NATO strike weapons near the borders of Russia and the withdrawal of alliance forces in Eastern Europe to the positions of 1997.

Moscow has been conducting a military operation in Ukraine since February 24. President Vladimir Putin called it the ultimate goal of the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.