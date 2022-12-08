World

Russia sent proposals to the IAEA on the zone around the ZNPP, Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Moscow sent proposals to the IAEA with specific parameters for creating a security zone around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, they are under consideration by the agency, Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestia.
“We proposed to the agency a solution to the problem of creating a security zone with specific parameters, these proposals are under consideration by the agency, they are the subject of discussion,” he said.
“For us, the main problem that has not yet been clarified is that there is no confidence in Kyiv’s readiness to approach this issue in a sensible way,” he added.
“We cannot create a zone that would increase the risks for the ZNPP, and in fact Kyiv and its sponsors are doing just that,” Ryabkov said.
“They would like, by and large, under the cover of resolving this issue in contact with the IAEA, we simply left there. Then, of course, the station will be immediately captured. We cannot agree to this, we cannot agree with this,” the deputy head concluded. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.
Ryabkov commented on the situation with the moratorium on the deployment of INF in Europe

