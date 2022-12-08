Russian embassy says it lacks confidence in US authorities

WASHINGTON, December 8 – RIA Novosti. The US political establishment does not inspire confidence, Russia is well aware of the “cowboy desire” of the United States to “make a rival,” the Russian embassy in Washington said.

The embassy in a widespread statement recalled that 35 years ago – in December 1987 – a Soviet-American summit was held – the Washington summit – at which the leaders of the countries signed the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles. The diplomatic mission urged to draw lessons from those events and, within the framework of bilateral relations, “hear and listen to a partner, understand and accept concerns related to ensuring the security of the state, and not try to cheat.” “There are too many spectators, it will not be possible to hide the cheating,” the embassy stressed.