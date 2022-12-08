World
Russian embassy says it lacks confidence in US authorities
WASHINGTON, December 8 – RIA Novosti. The US political establishment does not inspire confidence, Russia is well aware of the “cowboy desire” of the United States to “make a rival,” the Russian embassy in Washington said.
The embassy in a widespread statement recalled that 35 years ago – in December 1987 – a Soviet-American summit was held – the Washington summit – at which the leaders of the countries signed the Treaty on the Elimination of Intermediate-Range and Shorter-Range Missiles. The diplomatic mission urged to draw lessons from those events and, within the framework of bilateral relations, “hear and listen to a partner, understand and accept concerns related to ensuring the security of the state, and not try to cheat.” “There are too many spectators, it will not be possible to hide the cheating,” the embassy stressed.
“We have learned our lessons from the past. We are very well aware of the cowboy desire to ‘make a rival’. We are well aware that it is impossible to take the word of representatives of the American political establishment, especially today’s one,” the diplomatic mission said.
“We call on the American side to work honestly. Ignoring Russian interests and thoughtless, convinced of its own exclusivity and superiority, the implementation of its foreign policy by Washington has already led to huge problems, crises in world politics and the economy. Ordinary US citizens feel this, too,” the statement said. embassy.
The embassy noted that “Russia is ready for dialogue solely on the basis of the principle of equality and consideration of concerns in the field of ensuring the security of our country.”
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
