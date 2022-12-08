World

Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington, Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Moscow would not like to break off diplomatic relations with Washington, the United States also confirms the need for dialogue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestia.
“We would not want such a development. By and large, the break in diplomatic relations is a signal that there is no political resource at all, only power remains. We don’t need it,” Ryabkov said.
Commenting on Washington’s readiness for such a break, he noted that “so far there are no such urges on their part.”
“They confirm that they, too, seem to need dialogue and channels of communication,” the Russian deputy foreign minister added.
Ryabkov commented on the issue of the exchange of prisoners between Russia and the United States

