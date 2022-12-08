Unilateral concessions to Russia in dialogue with the United States are excluded, Ryabkov said

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Unilateral concessions from Russia in the dialogue with the United States on strat stability are simply excluded, it is possible only on an equal basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestiya.

Ryabkov stressed that unilateral concessions from Russia are out of the question. “We don’t stand in line behind them, we don’t follow them with outstretched hands, we don’t ask for any favors. Only on an equal, reasonable, sound, balanced basis can this dialogue be continued. Moreover, we can expect some results from it only if on the other hand, they will understand that unilateral concessions from Russia are simply excluded. This is not an option, it is not even being considered,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation concluded.