World

Unilateral concessions to Russia in dialogue with the United States are excluded, Ryabkov said

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Unilateral concessions from Russia in the dialogue with the United States on strat stability are simply excluded, it is possible only on an equal basis, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestiya.
“If and when the Americans are ripe for a resumption[of the Strategic Stability Dialogue]we will be ready,” he said.
Ryabkov stressed that unilateral concessions from Russia are out of the question. “We don’t stand in line behind them, we don’t follow them with outstretched hands, we don’t ask for any favors. Only on an equal, reasonable, sound, balanced basis can this dialogue be continued. Moreover, we can expect some results from it only if on the other hand, they will understand that unilateral concessions from Russia are simply excluded. This is not an option, it is not even being considered,” the Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation concluded.
00:50

Moscow would not want to sever diplomatic relations with Washington, Ryabkov said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 3 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

Ryabkov urged to prescribe a regime for trips of inspectors to US nuclear facilities

20 mins ago

Ryabkov spoke about the situation around the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States

39 mins ago

Briton accuses Ukrainian refugee of attempted rape

1 hour ago

Poland sees benefits in strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure

1 hour ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.