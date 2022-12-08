World

Ryabkov urged to prescribe a regime for trips of inspectors to US nuclear facilities

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. There were signals from the United States that they would come to an agreement with the allies and open the sky for inspections of nuclear facilities by the Russian Federation under the Treaty on the Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms (START-3), but these agreements need to be fixed on paper, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov in interview with Izvestia.
“As for the inspectors’ travel regimes, various kinds of signals came from the United States. They hinted that they would come to an agreement with their allies, who closed all their airspace for our flights, including state aviation. They sent other signals of this kind that everything would be regulated. But all this should work clearly, it all needs to be put on paper, recorded, and in addition to issues with flights, there are a lot of other plots,” Ryabkov said.
Unilateral concessions to Russia in dialogue with the United States are excluded, Ryabkov said

Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

