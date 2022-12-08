Ryabkov spoke about the situation around the diplomatic missions of Russia and the United States

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. The situation in the issue of visas and diplomatic missions of the Russian Federation and the United States remains problematic, there is no search for solutions on the part of Washington, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said in an interview with Izvestia.

“The diplomatic missions themselves are turning into part of the problem, and I see no signs that the Americans were ready, on some sound, balanced basis, to start agreeing with us on how to first stop this process of mutual strikes, injections and restrictions, and then gradually at least “I would like to start correcting this matter in some way. So far there is only imitation, there is only an exchange of certain positional signals, but there is no search for solutions. Unfortunately, we have not reached this point, and the situation is problematic, difficult,” he said.

Ryabkov emphasized that, on the contrary, it is necessary to ensure that diplomatic missions fulfill their assigned function, that they work to improve relations, or at least look for ways to prevent them from sinking even lower than the level they are now on.

He called the US restrictions absolutely unmotivated.

“Some kind of narrow-mindedness and bias in relation to the activities of our diplomatic missions sets the tone in all manifestations of the American line. These are difficulties in obtaining visas, travel restrictions, and the requirement to replace diplomatic personnel within the time frame arbitrarily set by Washington,” Ryabkov explained.

He added that Russia is forced to respond to restrictive measures from Washington.

“It is clear that we are forced to react, to respond. We are acting decisively in this area. Not a single hostile move by Washington in this area remains without reaction, therefore, it is not easy for them to work here either. In many respects, the requirements, including travel restrictions, absolutely mirror in the literal sense of the word in relation to the Americans, if we compare this with what is happening in the United States in relation to our foreign missions. But this is wrong, this is not the way. Why Washington needs this, I don’t quite understand, “concluded the deputy head Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.