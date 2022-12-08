MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. The Briton accused the Ukrainian refugee he sheltered of sexual assault, but the police did not charge him, the Daily Mail newspaper writes.

According to a resident of Birmingham, after the start of a special operation in Ukraine, he decided to provide housing for refugees. He chose a man with whom he had previously spoken on the phone and who was not embarrassed that the landlord was gay.

A Ukrainian from Uzhhorod moved in with a British man in August. A few weeks later, he allegedly sexually assaulted the landlord in his own bed. He was drunk and fragmentarily remembers the incident.

The Briton turned to the police, but the guards subsequently stated that they did not have the evidence necessary to charge the refugee, and released him.

The alleged victim stated that she had lost faith in law enforcement agencies, who refused to conduct a medical examination of bruises on his buttocks, arms and legs, which the Ukrainian allegedly left. The Briton also expressed dissatisfaction with the city council, who called him shortly after the incident to ask for shelter for another refugee.

At the same time, it is noted that the Birmingham City Council decided not to provide the Ukrainian with other housing within the framework of the “Houses for Ukraine” program.