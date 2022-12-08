World
Poland sees benefits in strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure
MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine will accelerate the end of the conflict, such a development is beneficial for Poland, wrote Myśl Polska columnist Mateusz Piskorski.
In his opinion, further degradation of critical infrastructure will lead to permanent depopulation, deurbanization and deindustrialization of Ukraine.
“What does this mean for Poland? Perhaps another wave of migration. Probably subsequent costs in various forms. However, the answer to a slightly different question is really important: will the tactics adopted by the Russians at the moment end the conflict and force Kyiv to negotiate. Because from the point of view of our security and stability, it is important that we do not border on the territory covered by military operations. Therefore, everything that speeds up the end of the conflict is beneficial to the Polish side, even if it is not beneficial to Kyiv,” the journalist said.
The author also noted that Ukraine has already suffered “huge losses” in the military-industrial complex.
Since October 10, an air raid alarm has been sounded in Ukraine every day, the Russian army has been striking at the objects of the defense industry, military administration, communications and energy of the country. As Vladimir Putin pointed out, this is a response to the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge and other attacks on civilian infrastructure in Russia.
At the end of November, the head of the board of the national energy company Ukrenergo, Volodymyr Kudrytsky, said that during the Russian strikes, all the country’s large thermal and hydroelectric power plants were damaged. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reported on November 15 that almost half of the state’s energy system was out of order.
