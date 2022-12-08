Poland sees benefits in strikes against Ukrainian critical infrastructure

“What does this mean for Poland? Perhaps another wave of migration. Probably subsequent costs in various forms. However, the answer to a slightly different question is really important: will the tactics adopted by the Russians at the moment end the conflict and force Kyiv to negotiate. Because from the point of view of our security and stability, it is important that we do not border on the territory covered by military operations. Therefore, everything that speeds up the end of the conflict is beneficial to the Polish side, even if it is not beneficial to Kyiv,” the journalist said.