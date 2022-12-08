Ryabkov is not sure that the IAEA Director General is going to visit ZNPP

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said he was not sure about the intentions of IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to visit the Zaporizhzhya NPP in the foreseeable future, since he receives information from the agency’s personnel at the station.

“I’m not sure that the IAEA Director General is going to visit the station itself in the foreseeable future. He has been there. By and large, the presence of IAEA personnel on it allows the agency to get first-hand information about what is happening there and what is not happening there. It does not happen, for example, no aggressive actions on the part of Russia,” he said in an interview with Izvestiya.

Ryabkov called absurd the accusations against Moscow that it somehow wants to harm itself, being able to control the station, which is an integral part of the territory of the Russian Federation.

“For political reasons, our opponents are imposing this perverted logic on the agency that, excuse me, Russia is shelling itself. Therefore, it’s good that the agency’s staff is there, they really see what’s going on,” the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister added.

Zaporozhye NPP is located on the left bank of the Dnieper near the town of Energodar. This is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe in terms of the number of units and installed capacity – the plant has six power units with a capacity of 1 gigawatt each. Since March, it has been under the protection of the Russian military. The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized that this step was justified in order to avoid leakage of nuclear and radioactive materials.

The Ukrainian military continues to regularly shell Enerhodar and the territory of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant adjacent to the city. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the Kyiv regime seeks to create the appearance of a threat of a nuclear catastrophe by continuing to purposefully shell the ZNPP.

In early September, an IAEA mission headed by Director General Rafael Grossi arrived at the ZNPP. The head of the delegation of “Rosatom” and the staff of the station led the delegation of the IAEA through its territory and showed the sections of the station that had been damaged during the shelling of Ukrainian troops. Two IAEA employees remained at ZNPP on a permanent basis. As a result of the visit of the mission, the IAEA published a report in which it confirmed the fact of shelling of the ZNPP.