British mercenary spoke about the panic in the Armed Forces of Ukraine due to Russian shelling

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Artillery shelling by the Russian Armed Forces is sowing panic in the ranks of the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, British mercenary Joseph MacDonald said in an interview with the Youtube channel Lindybeige.
According to the “soldier of fortune”, already on the third day of his stay in the conflict zone in Ukraine, he faced shelling from the Russian army.

“The air raid alert sounded constantly. We were ordered to leave the tents and run towards the forest and look for shelter there,” McDonald said.

He also added that as a result of the shelling, about 50 fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were seriously injured.
“People were panicking and trying to save themselves only aggravated the situation,” he commented.
In addition, the mercenary noted that he and his comrades received “three ancient machine guns” from the Armed Forces of Ukraine and that they had practically nothing to defend themselves with.
“Whoever fights with the Russians is constantly and heavily fired upon,” MacDonald concluded, stressing that for those who want to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine, far from everything will be “easy and simple.”
As the official representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova said earlier, more than eight thousand mercenaries from more than 60 states came to Ukraine. According to her, this increases the involvement of Western countries in what is happening.
Moscow has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. President Vladimir Putin called her ultimate goal the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that guarantee the security of Russia.
Translation by RJ983

Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked

