MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Senator Alexei Pushkov commented in his Telegram channel on the statement of former German Chancellor Angela Merkel about the Minsk agreements.

“Merkel has publicly disavowed any independent position on the Ukrainian crisis and admitted that under her Berlin only played the Minsk agreements in order to give Ukraine “precious time” to prepare for war. This once again proves the responsibility of the Western alliance for the transition of the Ukrainian crisis into military phase,” the senator wrote.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Germany and the collective West used the Minsk agreements to arm Ukraine.

In an interview with the Zeit newspaper, former German chancellor Merkel said the purpose of the Minsk agreements was to try to give Ukraine time to strengthen itself. As the German politician noted, everyone understood that the problem had not been resolved and the conflict was frozen. She also expressed the opinion that in 2014 NATO could not provide Kyiv with weapons to the extent that the alliance is doing it now.

December 6, 05:46Special military operation in Ukraine The West admitted that they did not encourage Kyiv to implement the Minsk agreements

The Minsk agreements to resolve the situation in eastern Ukraine, signed in 2015, provided for a ceasefire, the withdrawal of heavy weapons from the line of contact, as well as constitutional reform, the key elements of which were to be decentralization and the adoption of a law on the special status of certain regions of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions. But Kyiv never fulfilled this plan.

At the end of September, referendums were held in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, in which the overwhelming majority of those who voted were in favor of joining Russia. Vladimir Putin and the heads of regions signed agreements on the admission of new territories to the country.

Russia has been conducting a military special operation in Ukraine since February 24. Against this background, the United States and its NATO allies continue to send weapons to Kyiv, allocating tens of billions of dollars for this.

Moscow has repeatedly stated that the supply of Western weapons only prolongs the conflict, and the transport of weapons becomes a legitimate target for the Russian army.