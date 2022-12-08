MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Politico named Volodymyr Zelensky the most influential person in Europe and said that because of his leadership qualities, the West ignores the problems of Ukraine.

It is noted that Zelensky, using social networks, traditional media and Western cultural institutions, was able to convince leaders that “his battle is also their battle.” This, according to the publication, allows him to force Europe to do whatever he wants.

Zelensky’s leadership qualities also mean that any domestic problems in Ukraine – pervasive corruption, a weak economy, and social divisions between Ukrainian speakers and Russian speakers – are ignored.

The American magazine Time previously named Zelensky the person of the year, while indicating that he demonstrates authoritarianism and sends political opponents to jail.