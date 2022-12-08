MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the conflict in Ukraine would end next year.

“I believe that Ukrainians will also be the most influential next year, but in peacetime,” he said in a video message for Politico.

The publication called Zelensky the most influential person in Europe.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Armed Forces strike only at the military infrastructure and Ukrainian troops and, as of March 25, they have completed the main tasks of the first stage – they have significantly reduced the combat potential of Ukraine. The ultimate goal of the operation, according to the supreme commander, is “the liberation of Donbass and the creation of conditions that would guarantee the security of Russia itself.”

At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that as the West pumps more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation are moving further and further away from the current line.