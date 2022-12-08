UN General Assembly adopts Russia’s resolution on arms control

UN, December 8 – RIA Novosti. The UN General Assembly adopted a Russian resolution on strengthening the system of arms control treaties, follows from the voting results.

The resolution entitled “Strengthening and developing the system of treaties and agreements on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation” calls on all states that have signed the relevant documents to comply with all the provisions of these agreements in full. The authors also talk about the need to make efforts to strengthen the system of treaties in the field of arms control.

According to the document, the General Assembly believes that any actions that undermine the system of documents on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation also undermine global stability and international security.

The authors ask the UN Secretary General to continue to help preserve the integrity of such treaties and encourage states to develop additional measures that may facilitate the conclusion of additional agreements of this kind.