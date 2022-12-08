Musk hired cousins ​​on Twitter, media write

MOSCOW, December 8 – RIA Novosti. Billionaire and Twitter owner Elon Musk has hired his paternal cousins, a lawyer and his “right hand” for the company, Business Insider reports, citing sources.

According to the interlocutors of the portal, one of his cousins, Andrew Musk, works as a software engineer, and the second, James Musk, plays the role of a versatile assistant. It is also reported that the billionaire hired his personal lawyer, Alex Spiro, and “right hand” Jared Birchall, who runs Musk’s family investment firm Excession.

Previously, the publication, citing sources, reported that the state of Twitter, which previously numbered about 7.5 thousand people, has decreased by about 70% since the acquisition of the company by Musk.

At the end of October, Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter. He promised to liberalize the editorial policy of the social network, which was widely criticized for severe censorship, and create a content moderation council, and until the council works, do not make global decisions about editorial policy and the restoration of blocked accounts. Musk also warned that the social network “is going to do a lot of stupid things” in the near future. The company intends to “keep what works and change what doesn’t work.”

American company Twitter Inc. was founded in 2006. The main product of the company is a social network for exchanging short messages. The headquarters is located in San Francisco, California.