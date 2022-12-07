Georgia, USA Picks Final Senate Vacancy on Ballot | News

Report This Content

Some seven million registered voters from Georgia, the southern US state, go to the polls this Tuesday for the fifth time in four years with the purpose of choosing the last vacancy in the federal Senate, after the elections last November.

That’s thanks to a quirk in state election law that requires winning candidates for state offices in general elections to not only get more votes than everyone else, but to get fifty percent of the votes cast.

Twice in the past four years, candidates from both parties have fallen short of that mark. Hence the need for a 2021 runoff election for Georgia’s US Senate seats and again this time.

Incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock, a Southern Baptist preacher at the former church of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in downtown Atlanta, will take on former Republican football star Herschel Walker, a man backed by former President Donald Trump who has faced accusations that he paid for wives and girlfriends. abortion despite expressing a deeply anti-abortion position.

The two will go head-to-head for the chance to represent a state that has been at the epicenter of political turmoil of late.

Although the midterms have already decided 99 of the 100 Senate seats and the Democrats have 50 to the Republicans 49. Given the constitutional rule that the vice president can break a tied vote in the House, the Georgia runoff will not change who is in control

For Democrats, having 51 senators also means more control over how the House committee structures function, as well as one of the Senate’s key jobs: approving judge nominations for the federal court, a deeply political process in this deeply political country.

Both candidates are separated by at most one or two percentage points, so every vote counts. Both sides have spent an estimated $70 million in the process.

