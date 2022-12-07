Russia convenes Security Council after Ukraine attacks | News

Report This Content

The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, convened the National Security Council on Tuesday after the drone attacks carried out against strategic aviation airfields in Russian territory, of which he accuses the Ukrainian armed forces.

President Putin inspects reopening of the Crimean bridge

According to the head of state, enemy drones attacked two airfields in the Russian regions of Saratov and Ryazan last Monday, where three soldiers died and four others were injured.

In this sense, the Russian authorities specified that these attacks were the most daring and the deepest in national territory perpetrated by the Ukrainian Army since the beginning of the fighting in February.

“The line of continuation of these terrorist attacks, openly declared by the Ukrainian regime, is a danger factor. Of course, we take it into account and take the appropriate measures,” said the spokesman for the Russian Presidency, Dmitri Peskov.

In another order, the Russian forces also accused kyiv of a drone attack that caused a fire in a fuel depot; as well as a series of bombardments against the Voroshilovski district, in the center of Donetsk, where at least fourteen missiles would have been launched.

“Ukraine has carried out two bombardments with the MLRS self-propelled multiple rocket launcher system in a matter of two minutes, as reported by the Russian Center for Control and Coordination of Affairs Related to War Crimes of Ukraine,” the entity said.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



