Indonesia passes reform banning extramarital sex | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Indonesian Parliament approved on Tuesday a reform to the penal code that prohibits extramarital sex and apostasy while organizations in favor of civil liberties denounced the “undemocratic” nature of the modifications.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Indonesian President Inaugurates G20 Summit in Bali

The changes to the penal code, which dates back to colonial times, will come into force in 2025 and establish a one-year prison sentence for anyone who has sex outside of marriage.

In this sense, the spokesman for the drafting team, Albert Aries, affirmed that the law seeks to protect the institution of marriage and specified that acts of pre- and extramarital sex are exclusively reportable by the spouse, parents and children.

The parliament of Indonesia, the world‘s largest Islamic country, has approved a new criminal code that criminalizes sex outside of marriage.

The punishment for this crime shall be imprisonment for one year for both domestic and foreign persons.#TheVerified pic.twitter.com/GiFUecMWj5

— The Verified (@TheVerifLive)

December 6, 2022

Similarly, the cohabitation of unmarried couples is prohibited and imposes a penalty of six months of deprivation of liberty for those who fail to comply. In particular, the LGTBQ denounced that the measure is discriminatory when equal marriage is not legal in the nation.

Similarly, insults to the president will be punished with three years in jail, meanwhile, apostasy is prohibited, which has sparked outrage in the nation with the most dense Muslim population.

From this, around a hundred NGOs denounced through a joint statement that the regulations violate fundamental human rights and freedoms and constitute a return to fundamentalism.

Instead, the government advocated stressing the need to amend the colonial code, for which the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Yasonna Laoly, described the approval as “a historic decision.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report