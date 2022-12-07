Israeli forces wound three young Palestinians in the West Bank | News

Report This Content

The Palestinian Red Crescent reported on Tuesday that three Palestinian youths, one of them a teenager, were injured in the city of al-Bireh, located in Ramallah, West Bank, during clashes with the Israeli occupation forces.

According to a statement from the entity, the wounded received urgent medical attention due to multiple impacts of fragmentation bullets in their lower extremities.

The humanitarian organization highlighted that it had treated three people, one of them 14 years old, who had been admitted to the hospital for treatment and were reported for care.

Fragmentation bullets, known for years as Dumdum, have been prohibited by various conventions and countries because of the severe damage they produce when they fragment after impacting with the target.

According to official reports, so far in 2022 the Israeli occupation forces have killed 212 Palestinians, 160 of them in the West Bank.

Since the beginning of the occupation of Palestinian territory, the Government of that country has denounced the crimes perpetrated by Israel before the international community.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



