Democrats control US Senate with victory in Georgia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Democrat Raphael Warnock won the second round of the elections in the state of Georgia on Tuesday and with it his party has an absolute majority in the Senate of the United States (USA).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Two injured in shooting near school in Boston, USA

International media outlets report that Reverend Warnock was re-elected to office after narrowly defeating Republican Herschel Walker with 51.3 percent of the vote.

In Georgia, the second round was necessary for the midterm elections that took place on November 8, since none of the candidates managed to exceed 50 percent acceptance.

I’ve seen enough: Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) defeats Herschel Walker (R) in the #GASEN runoff, giving Democrats a 51-49 majority in the Senate.

— Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict)

December 7, 2022

Now the Democrats accumulate 51 seats and the Republicans 49, to break the parity that for two years led them to depend on the defining vote of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Warnock, with a long history of activism for civil rights, has become a figure in US national politics in recent days due to the importance of his seat for the balance of power.

Winner of tonight’s US Senate race in Georgia, Rev. Rafael Warnock (Democrat, and pastor of MLK’s former church, Ebenezer Baptist). The first African-American to be elected senator in Georgia since Reconstruction. Democrats retain full control of the Senate with his win from him. pic.twitter.com/LoWjA7HaXv

— gw_chilly (@gw_chilly)

December 7, 2022

According to various reports, the electoral campaign for senator in Georgia was one of the most expensive in US history, including the double visit of former Democratic president Barack Obama (2009-2017) to promote his candidate.

At the end of the midterm voting, the Democrats consolidated their power in the Senate and the Republicans regained control of the House of Representatives, so that as of January 3, Congress will be divided, a stumbling block that President Joe will have to face Biden to impose his agenda until 2024.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report