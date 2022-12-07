Presidents of Russia and UAE discuss cap on oil prices | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Russian President Vladimir Putin and his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahayan, spoke by phone on Wednesday about trade and economic cooperation between the two nations, including the energy, logistics and transport sectors, reported the Kremlin press service.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Russia convenes Security Council after Ukraine attacks

According to the statement, both leaders agreed on the effectiveness of their interaction in the OPEC+ alliance to stabilize the world oil market and verified compliance with the decisions agreed between the member states.

Likewise, the note adds, they discussed the efforts of Western countries to impose restrictions on Russian oil prices, contrary to the principles of world trade.

Putin telephoned the President of the United Arab Emirates. We discussed the Western “cap” for oil and noted the effectiveness of joint work within OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the global oil market

— Enrico60������������ （互fo） (@enfree1993)

December 7, 2022

Other journalistic sources indicate that Russia is evaluating three options to counter the cap of 60 dollars per barrel that has been imposed by the European Union (EU), the G7 and Australia.

“Russian president held a telephone conversation with the President of the UAE-

They discussed the topic of the Western “price ceiling” for oil and noted the effectiveness of joint work within OPEC+ to ensure the stability of the world oil market.”-Kremlin

— The_anonymous_wave (@anonymouswave1)

December 7, 2022

According to these publications, the first variant “is a total ban on the sale of oil to the states that supported the cap, even if they buy Russian crude not directly from Russia, but through an intermediary country or several.”

The second variant would be the prohibition of exporting crude oil of Russian origin under contracts that include a ceiling price as a condition, regardless of the destination country.

Meanwhile, the last option would be to set a maximum discount for Urals oil against Brent, the benchmark in Europe.

Russia is looking for alternatives to the measure imposed by the West, considering it an unacceptable instrument that contradicts market rules and initially threatened to prohibit the sale to countries that comply with it.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report