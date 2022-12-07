Germany detains group suspected of plotting coup | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



German police on Wednesday arrested 25 suspected members or sympathizers of a “domestic terrorist organization” that seeks to overthrow the German state.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Germany and Costa Rica are eliminated from the Qatar 2022 World Cup

This was reported by the Minister of Justice, Marco Buschmann, who said that the network was part of the “Reichsbürger scene”.

The officials said the network, part of a broader right-wing movement, was already well established with a concrete plan to overthrow the German state by force and install a new government.

“All the defendants are united by their rejection of state institutions and are followers of a conglomerate of conspiracy myths of the Reichsburger and QAnon ideologies.”

— C. (@clmtgc)

December 7, 2022

The raids were announced by Germany’s federal prosecutor’s office and German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.

Buschmann said the investigations were directed against an alleged terrorist network with known ties to the Reichsbürger movement.

He said that the raids had been carried out against people suspected of planning an armed attack against state institutions.

Demokratie ist wehrhaft: Seit heute Morgen findet ein großer Anti-Terror-Einsatz statt. Der Generalbundesanwalt ermittelt gegen ein mutmaßliches Terror-Netzwerk aus dem Reichsbürger-Milieu. Es besteht der Verdacht, dass ein bewaffneter Überfall auf Verfassungsorgane geplant war.

— Marco Buschmann (@MarcoBuschmann)

December 7, 2022

“Since this morning, a major anti-terrorist operation is underway. The Federal Attorney General is investigating an alleged terrorist network at the scene of the Reichsbürger,” Buschmann wrote. “There is a suspicion that an armed attack on constitutional bodies was planned.”

Likewise, it emerged that the search operation covered 130 properties belonging to 52 suspects in 11 German states.

According to the prosecution, the detained suspects “belong to a terrorist organization founded no later than the end of November 2021, which has set itself the goal of overcoming the existing state order in Germany and replacing it with its own state form, which has already been elaborated in general lines”.

Of the 25 men and women arrested, 24 were from Germany and one suspected sympathizer is from Russia. One arrest took place in Austria and another in Italy. There are 27 other suspects, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

The trigger for the raids was an investigation into another Reichsbürger group that had planned to kidnap German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said the case reveals the threat posed by the Reichsbürger movement.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report