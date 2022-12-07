The pilots of the crashed MiG-21 of the Croatian Air Force ejected

BELGRADE, December 6 – RIA Novosti. The pilots of the MiG-21 training fighter of the Croatian Air Force, which crashed in the north-east of the country, ejected, one of them was injured, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic reported.

On Tuesday, around 14:00 local time (16:00 Moscow time), a Croatian MiG-21 crashed in the Virovititsko-Podravina County during a training flight. It was a training model of a fighter with a two-seat cockpit. According to preliminary data, his engine failed, but both pilots managed to eject, one of them was injured. The police and rescuers were involved in the search, the pilots were found, taken by helicopter to Zagreb and had a medical examination.

“One of them has injuries, examinations are being carried out, we expect a doctor’s report soon. This once again confirms that it is necessary to invest in aviation, in generation 4+ aircraft and in people – pilots and technicians. Incidents like this show the readiness of the Croatian army to successfully carry out tasks despite on challenges and the state of equipment,” Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic said at a briefing.

He also refused to resign in connection with the incident, which opposition MPs proposed on Tuesday. The fallen fighter, according to the Ministry of Defense, was repaired in 2013 and 2014.

Now in working order in the Croatian Air Force there are from two to four Soviet-made MiG-21 fighters. An attempt to buy and repair twelve MiG-21s purchased in Ukraine in Odessa ended in March 2019 with a prison sentence for a high-ranking official of the Croatian Ministry of Defense and a local businessman – they were found guilty of bribery and poor-quality repairs.

Croatian Defense Minister Mario Banozic and his French counterpart Florence Parly in November 2021 signed an agreement for the acquisition by Zagreb of a squadron of 12 Rafale fighters worth 999 million euros, including taxes, the amount reached 1.2 billion euros. The transfer of cars and training of pilots is expected to stretch over several years.